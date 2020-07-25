Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

