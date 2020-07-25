Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $121,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

