Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,998,000.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $204.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

