Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entergy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after buying an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

