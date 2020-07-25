Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.95.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

