Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 2,167 BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 93.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE BKU opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.