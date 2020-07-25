Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 692 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

