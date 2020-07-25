Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

