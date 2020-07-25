Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,383 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $111,766,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

