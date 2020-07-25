Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,436,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,441 shares of company stock valued at $34,815,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.