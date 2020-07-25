Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,362,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,630,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $196.69 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,458.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.37.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

