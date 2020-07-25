Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,241,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

MRO stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

