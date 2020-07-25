Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

