Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.82 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.