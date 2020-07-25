Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 114,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.83 on Friday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.