Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $143.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

