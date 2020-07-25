Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $4.10. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 42,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Chesswood Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 582.40, a quick ratio of 47.58 and a current ratio of 49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

