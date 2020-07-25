Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.13 on Thursday. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

