Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 642.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $45.96 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,304,973.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,176,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

