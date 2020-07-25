CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 414.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.04 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. ValuEngine upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

