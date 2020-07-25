Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,187.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,067,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $192,969,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

