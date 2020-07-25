Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,300.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,187.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,068.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

