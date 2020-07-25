Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,375.00 at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,130.26 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,187.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,068.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $890.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

