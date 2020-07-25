Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $307.54 and last traded at $301.51, with a volume of 5148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.36.

The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $220,839,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 426.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average of $250.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

