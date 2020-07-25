Citigroup Upgrades RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to “Buy”

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

