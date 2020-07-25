Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $6.79. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 1,402 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,061,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 225,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 101,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

