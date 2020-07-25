Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $33.34 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,814.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

