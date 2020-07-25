Comstock Resources Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

CRK opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 63.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 84.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

