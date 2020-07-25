Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,274.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

