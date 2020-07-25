Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $69.86 and last traded at $68.79, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,682 shares of company stock worth $1,028,060 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Corelogic by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150,940 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corelogic by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corelogic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic Company Profile (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

