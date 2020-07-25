Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $14.32 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.