Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as low as $4.81. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.47%.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

