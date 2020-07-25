CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 198,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

