DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 61,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

