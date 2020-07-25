Danske Downgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Hold

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

