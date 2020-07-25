Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 410.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.