Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

