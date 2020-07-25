Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ABB has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in ABB by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,752,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,769 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,060,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 381,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,378,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,271,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 259,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.