Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KNRRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KNRRY stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $31.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

About KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

