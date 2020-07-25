Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.90 by UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.90 ($23.48) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.82 ($20.02).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €14.88 ($16.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

