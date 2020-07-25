DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLHC. TheStreet raised shares of DLH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, insider Kevin Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

