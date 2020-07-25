Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 112 ($1.38) on Thursday. Dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.16.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

