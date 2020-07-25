Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $25.95. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. 22.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

