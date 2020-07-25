Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 188,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the first quarter worth $7,311,000.

ETV stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

