Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $210.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

