Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.