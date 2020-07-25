Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 192,946 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.