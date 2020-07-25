Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Orange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,921,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 194,306 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

