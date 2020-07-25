Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,504,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 175,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

CAKE stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.