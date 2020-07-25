Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes Company has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

